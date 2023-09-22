Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $2,548,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,694 shares of company stock valued at $41,820,161. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $333.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.28.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

