Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 642 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,675 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 150,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

