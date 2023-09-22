Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $1.03 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.8% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 301,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 259,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,192. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

