Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $517,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Kroger makes up about 1.9% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 389,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

