Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. SentinelOne makes up 8.2% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

S traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.80. 535,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on S shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,496 shares of company stock worth $3,629,618 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

