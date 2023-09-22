China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Resources Gas Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

China Resources Gas Group Cuts Dividend

China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.