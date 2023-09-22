Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $128.00 Average PT from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

