Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells $240,600.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CHRD stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $167.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $143,583,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

