Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.01

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.01 and last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 33780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,171. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

