CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE CIR opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

