Citigroup Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in R1 RCM by 723.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $151,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,525,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 42.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

