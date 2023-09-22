Citigroup Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $37,569,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

