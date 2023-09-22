Citigroup Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $285.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.26.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $227.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day moving average of $218.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

