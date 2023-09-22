Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16,250.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

