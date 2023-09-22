Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Down 3.8%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 29,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Clean Seed Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.