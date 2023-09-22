Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 43,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLPR

Clipper Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -80.85%.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 304,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 119,559 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.