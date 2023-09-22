Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,680,059.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $773,558.80.

On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $758,174.80.

On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $881,118.60.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 27,238.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 50.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

