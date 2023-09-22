Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $773,558.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60.

On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $810,480.40.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $758,174.80.

On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $881,118.60.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.8 %

NET opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.