Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COEP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gene Salkind bought 28,638 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $26,060.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 44,226 shares of company stock valued at $40,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

