Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $41.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 565,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 582.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 224,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

