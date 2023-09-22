Comparing Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) & Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $446.58 million 4.09 $106.51 million $1.33 16.25

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 15.31% 5.50% 0.73%

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.