Comparing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and home24 (OTC:HMAGF)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) and home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and home24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -29.03% -378.95% -50.57% home24 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and home24’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $458.47 million 0.09 -$109.73 million ($27.41) -0.23 home24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

home24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

39.0% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Apron and home24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 2 1 0 2.33 home24 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blue Apron presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 570.96%. Given Blue Apron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than home24.

Summary

Blue Apron beats home24 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. The company serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. It offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names. The company operates showrooms, retail stores, outlets, and through ecommerce website. It has operations in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

