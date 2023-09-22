Comparing Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) & Its Competitors

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) is one of 127 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors 206 1053 1175 65 2.44

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 87.49%. Given Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A 7.18 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors $522.18 million $18.81 million 83.79

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors -54.69% -35.67% -13.60%

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA rivals beat Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

