Comparing Orpea (ORPEF) & Its Peers

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Orpea to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Orpea pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.6%. Orpea pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 58.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Orpea is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Orpea and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orpea N/A N/A N/A Orpea Competitors 4.91% -13.57% 1.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orpea N/A N/A 1.04 Orpea Competitors $2.56 billion $55.99 million 589.68

This table compares Orpea and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orpea’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orpea. Orpea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orpea and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orpea 2 0 0 0 1.00 Orpea Competitors 129 929 1251 9 2.49

As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Orpea’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orpea has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Orpea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orpea rivals beat Orpea on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services. The company's post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals offer services for geriatrics, musculoskeletal, nervous system, cardiovascular, hematology, and oncology conditions, as well as patients in a persistent vegetative state or in a minimally conscious state. Its psychiatric hospitals provide services for the patients with mood disorders, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, addictions, eating disorders, sleep disorders, personality disorders, ageing-related psychiatric disorders, psychosis, over exhaustion or burn-out, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic conditions, and post-traumatic stress disorder conditions, as well as geriatric, child, young adult, parent-child, and public/private patients psychiatry services. In addition, the company offers home care services, including housekeeping services, such as cleaning, meals, ironing, gardening, and household errands; daily life assistance services comprising day or night supervision, assistance with hygiene tasks, and meal-time assistance; and movement assistance services. The company operates in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, Slovenia, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Latvia, Croatia, and China. ORPEA SA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

