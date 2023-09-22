Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

