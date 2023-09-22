CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CONMED

CONMED Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.