ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 3.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

