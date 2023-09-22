Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.71

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $30.14. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 116,713 shares traded.

CWCO has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $123,601.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Consolidated Water by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

