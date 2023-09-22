Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $305.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $256.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

