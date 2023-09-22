Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. Sells 50,000 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.81 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

