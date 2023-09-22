Contrasting Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcimoto and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $6.56 million 1.13 -$62.88 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $4.01 billion 0.75 $394.97 million $3.32 35.62

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.9% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Arcimoto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arcimoto and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 1 0 0 2.00 LCI Industries 0 3 4 0 2.57

LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $118.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given LCI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Arcimoto.

Risk and Volatility

Arcimoto has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -699.46% -175.15% -90.34% LCI Industries 2.12% 6.14% 2.65%

Summary

LCI Industries beats Arcimoto on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat. In addition, it develops Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine, as well as Mean Lean Machine, a class 3 e-trike. The company also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

