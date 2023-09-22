Contrasting Draganfly (DPRO) and The Competition

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Draganfly to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Draganfly has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $4.27 million -$21.27 million -1.13 Draganfly Competitors $8.13 billion -$641.04 million -13.07

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Draganfly’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

2.1% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -534.33% -210.20% -171.96% Draganfly Competitors -219.72% -75.26% -62.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Draganfly and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00 Draganfly Competitors 111 528 796 9 2.49

Draganfly currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 312.25%. As a group, “Aircraft” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Draganfly competitors beat Draganfly on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

