Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 34,044 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of BWX Technologies worth $78,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $76.93.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

