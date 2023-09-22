Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $27.33 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,289 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Cognex worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

