Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $80.25 Million Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477,503 shares during the period. eXp World makes up approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of eXp World worth $80,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $932,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $932,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,889 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,728 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.27 and a beta of 2.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 400.08%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

