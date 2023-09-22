Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 56,930 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,930 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Entegris worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $271,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Entegris by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

