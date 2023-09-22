Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLB. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $23.80 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

