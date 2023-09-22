Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.