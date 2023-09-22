Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.8 %

PM opened at $95.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

