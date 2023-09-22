Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IJR stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.