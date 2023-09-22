Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

