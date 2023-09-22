Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.