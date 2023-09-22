Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.14 and a 200-day moving average of $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

