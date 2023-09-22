Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,246,584 shares in the company, valued at $132,177,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coursera Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of COUR stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
