Coursera’s (COUR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COUR

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $382,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,031,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 749,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,570. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.