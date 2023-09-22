Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy
In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,546 shares of company stock worth $56,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
