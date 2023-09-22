Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Down 3.6%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.86. 197,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 403,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.30 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$389.83 million, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

