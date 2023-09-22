Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$2.84 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.04 to C$2.84 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.63 to C$2.61 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Cronos Group Company Profile

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at C$2.88 on Monday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 33.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

