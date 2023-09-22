Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$2.84 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.04 to C$2.84 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.63 to C$2.61 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
