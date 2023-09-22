CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $37,569,470. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

