CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,569,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

